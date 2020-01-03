Picture: Netcare911

DURBAN - A man had four fingers amputated in a grinding machine at his place of work on Friday morning, paramedics have said. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, paramedics were called to the industrial accident at a factory in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg.

"Reports from the scene indicated that an adult male factory worker got his left hand stuck in a grinding machine. When emergency services arrived on scene, the machine was immediately locked-out to allow emergency personnel to safely treat the patient.

"Upon assessment, it was found that the worker had four of his fingers amputated and was in severe pain," said Herbst.

He said the patient was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and given intravenous medication to ease the pain. The machine was dismantled by fire and rescue services.