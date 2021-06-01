KZN MEC condemns assault on female social worker allegedly by male colleague at party

Durban: The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has strongly condemned the abuse of a female employee who was left with open wounds all over her body.

MEC Khoza said it is alleged the social worker suffered the abuse allegedly by a male colleague in March over a disagreement that took place at a birthday party celebration outside of working hours.

“Both officials are stationed at Sundumbili Social Development Service Offices.

“It is alleged that a social worker was attacked when she went to collect party items that her male colleague drove off with in his vehicle in Mandeni area, on North Coast.

“The alleged perpetrator was arrested and granted bail from the local Magistrate's court,” said MEC Khoza.

She said the extent of injuries to the social worker were serious and the incident as “disturbing.”

“We encourage women to speak up against abuse and stop protecting their abusers," she said.

MEC Khoza vowed that the case would not be left unattended regardless of when the incident took place.

"As the Department of Social Development, we have a responsibility to lead by example and the public is expecting us to deal with this case decisively," she said.

MEC Khoza said the majority of perpetrators of violence against women and children are men and it's “high time” real men stood up against such abnormal behaviour in society.

"We want to see cases of abuse reported to the police and not withdrawn, but the law must be allowed to take its course. The withdrawal of cases was another challenge that we face while trying to address domestic violence in our society," she said.

“The social worker who suffered abuse at the hands of her colleague is being given all the necessary support and we will ensure that justice is served, MEC further said.

"We are aware of a number of cases that remain unreported, but we want to encourage women not to suffer alone, but they must expose these abusers before they take their lives."

IOL