KZN MEC scheduled to visit Durban school after 4 learners stabbed in armed robbery

DURBAN – MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, is expected to visit the Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown after four learners were stabbed during an armed robbery on Wednesday. Department spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said a gang gained access to the school by breaking a fence on the school property.

He said the robbers who were visibly armed with a gun and knives invaded the school and demanded valuables from teachers and learners. "The learners stood their ground and refused to be bullied by the robbers. Sadly, the learners were eventually overpowered, terrorised and stabbed and the perpetrators made off with cellphones, money and other valuable items. In a video taken after the stabbing, trails of blood can be seen leading from one classroom to another.

“The injured learners have been admitted to hospital,” Mthethwa said. He said one suspect has been arrested by the police following a criminal case that was opened at KwaNdengezi Police Station. The other two suspects are still at large. Police are investigating.