The KZN Transport MEC has welcomed a move to exempt traffic officers from 30% overtime threshold and believes it will reduce the number of traffic accidents. File Picture: Rescue Care

Johannesburg - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, on Friday welcomed the decision by the Minister of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), Ayanda Dlodlo, to exempt the traffic law-enforcement, including the KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate, from the 30 percent overtime limit.

The decision follows engagements between the Minister of Transport, Blade Nzimande, and Dlodlo on the exemption of traffic law-enforcement from 30 percent of gross salary limit, to ensure increased visibility on the road to save people's lives.

The DPSA last month issued an instruction to implement a circular of December 2017, directing all public service organisations to not exceed the 30 percent of gross salary threshold for overtime for their employees.

"We appreciate the Minister's progressive decision, which enhances our road safety programmes and campaigns. It is particularly timely coming as we begin the busy Easter holidays long weekend," Kaunda said.

"It is critical at this time that our integrated law-enforcement teams including provincial traffic officers, members of the South African Police Service, municipal police officers, and emergency medical services, are out in big numbers and visible on the road, to prevent road crashes and fatalities."

Kaunda said that his department will continue to strictly observe all relevant legislation, particularly the Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, in the application of the decision on overtime.

"I urge all our officers to work hard in the execution of their duties so that KwaZulu-Natal province continues to reduce road crashes and fatalities," Kaunda said.

"As part of the decision, departments are expected to appropriately plan in advance for overtime work so they can effectively manage budgets within the government’s budgetary constraints."

Meanwhile, Kaunda on Friday morning also held a briefing with organised labour to report on the national government's decision on the overtime matter, which he explained as critical to saving people's lives.

African News Agency/ANA