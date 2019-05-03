KZN minibus taxi crash leaves one dead, 10 injured. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A minibus taxi crash in KwaZulu-Natal has left one person dead and 10 others injured. Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said on Thursday evening at about 6pm paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Nandi Drive in Greenwood Park, Durban North.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a minibus taxi and a VW T6 Transporter were involved in a collision. Six people sustained serious injuries and another five sustained moderate injuries," said Herbst.

"One of the six patients went into cardiac arrest while being treated. A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated however the patients injuries were too severe and tragically died."

The patients were treated on scene before they were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

African News Agency/ANA