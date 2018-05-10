Investigations into the knife attack at a Durban mosque which left one man dead are still underway. This is what we know so far. Picture: Netcare

Durban - Investigations into the brutal knife attack at a Durban mosque which left one man dead and two others injured are still underway. The attack took place on Thursday afternoon at the Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa, just outside Durban. This is what we know so far;

1. Three masked attackers gained entry to the Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa shortly after 2:30pm on Thursday. They were armed with knives and guns.

2. The attackers start screaming at three men in the Mosque before slitting the throats of two of the men and gutting another.

3. The attackers throw petrol bombs into certain rooms in the Mosque before fleeing in a getaway car.

4. Emergency services were alerted shortly after the attack.

5. Emergency services find the three injured victims. They are later identified as a Ali Nchinyane , Abbas Essop and Mohamed Ali.

6. Police release a statement that a manhunt has been launched for the suspects and the motive for the attack is not yet known.

7. One of the victims, Abbas Essop succumbs to his injuries. The other two are rushed to hospital for further treatment.

8. Paramedics confirmed that Essop's throat had been slit, Nchinyane was stabbed on the shoulders and Ali was stabbed in the abdomen.

9. Parliamentary committee on Police condemns the attack via a statement released to the media.

10. Hawks are called in to investigate the attack.

