KZN mourns loss of hero K9 cop, Jack Haskins

Tributes have been pouring in for former KwaZulu-Natal K9 policeman, Jack Haskins. Haskins was well-known for his work with the Midmar Mile and Dusi Canoe Marathon, as well as several rescues across the province.

Haskins joined the police force in 1977 and retired in 2016. He remained an important member of the Angels' Care in the KZN Midlands. The Old Alexandrians' Association extended its condolences to the Haskin family.

"He was a highly respected and successful dog handler and Search and Rescue specialist. Jack was also very involved with the water safety team at the annual aQuelle Midmar Mile, even in his retirement. Jack touched too many lives to mention during his career," the association said. Search and Rescue team member Jack Haskins and his dog Udain do a surface search at Midmar dam for a missing swimmer. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

The Mi7 National Group also paid homage to Haskins. "Throughout his career, Lt. Haskins and his team have been a beacon of hope in the darkest of times. From finding missing persons to retrieving bodies from dams, rescuing babies from unimaginable conditions, and offering aid in disaster zones globally, Lt. Haskins's contributions have been nothing short of heroic," the group shared in a tribute on Facebook. The Brenda’s Angels ZA has also shared a moving tribute to Haskins.