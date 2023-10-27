KZN mourns loss of hero K9 cop, Jack Haskins

Tributes have been pouring in for former KwaZulu-Natal K9 policeman, Jack Haskins.
Haskins was well-known for his work with the Midmar Mile and Dusi Canoe Marathon, as well as several rescues across the province.
Haskins joined the police force in 1977 and retired in 2016.
He remained an important member of the Angels' Care in the KZN Midlands.
The Old Alexandrians' Association extended its condolences to the Haskin family.
"He was a highly respected and successful dog handler and Search and Rescue specialist. Jack was also very involved with the water safety team at the annual aQuelle Midmar Mile, even in his retirement. Jack touched too many lives to mention during his career," the association said.
The Mi7 National Group also paid homage to Haskins.
"Throughout his career, Lt. Haskins and his team have been a beacon of hope in the darkest of times. From finding missing persons to retrieving bodies from dams, rescuing babies from unimaginable conditions, and offering aid in disaster zones globally, Lt. Haskins's contributions have been nothing short of heroic," the group shared in a tribute on Facebook.
The Brenda’s Angels ZA has also shared a moving tribute to Haskins.
"Jack was not only a loyal and eager supporter of ours but also a man very close to our hearts. His dedication and passion for helping others through his work with search and rescue, and his love and gift for mentoring and teaching, were truly remarkable. Jack's legacy will continue to inspire us. Rest in peace, dear friend," the organisation said.
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Jack Haskins Lt. (Ret.) who passed away https://t.co/pLxuCaJMp6#ArriveAlive @IPSSRescue pic.twitter.com/NbX6eJ8Ims— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 27, 2023
IOL