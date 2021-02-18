KZN Oils owner Rajen Reddy dies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The community of KwaZulu-Natal has reacted with shock, following the news that businessman and owner KZN Oils, Rajen Reddy had died after being gravely ill and hospitalized for a month in ICU. Wife of the late businessman, Esay Reddy confirmed to IOL that Reddy died of a heart condition and not Covid-19. “He will always be the love of my life. I have been married to Rajen for 37 years and I have known him for 44 years because we were in school together. My husband will be buried on Sunday and he will lie in state at the Sharks board,” she said. Reddy asked that her family be given the privacy to mourn. The full details of the funeral proceedings will be communicated later. Family friend and businesswoman, Claudette Sigamoney described Reddy as a phenomenal powerhouse business leader.

“Rajen Reddy was a phenomenal powerhouse business leader, an influence maker, a philanthropist and an exceptional game changer, who was my mentor in business, and a family friend for 21years.

“He was a true gem and his death has left a void in so many people especially business leaders, as he created a seed in thousands of entrepreneurs. Rajen’s humanity and humility spoke volumes. He will be missed sorely,” she said.

With headquarters in Durban, KZN Oils supplies lubricants and fuel to Transnet's port operations. Under that core fuel and oil business, Reddy also owns 30 petrol stations and is a major fuel distributor for Chevron/Caltex garages in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Through his business interests, Reddy employed more than 200 people. He was very humble about his success and constantly donating to various charities.

Reddy is survived by his wife, daughter, Venisha Sabapathy Reddy and sons, Kerushin Reddy and Kreeshan Reddy.

[email protected]

African News Agency