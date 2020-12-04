KZN pensioner nabbed with 5 kilograms of dagga
Durban - A 60-year-old man is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of dagga.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man was arrested following a police operation conducted by Madadeni police.
“While police officers were busy with their operation in the Madadeni policing precinct, they received information about the suspect who was selling dagga at a house at Section 2 in Madadeni.
“The team proceeded to the said place and upon searching the house, the police found 207 pokes of dagga, seven rolls of dagga in a clear plastic packet and a black plastic containing loose dagga hidden in the house.”
Mbele said the suspect was then placed under arrest for possession of dagga.
“The recovered dagga weighed 5.35kg, and the estimated street value is R15 000,” she concluded.
In a separate incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested following a drug operation at Lenny Naidu Drive in Chatsworth and charged with possession of drugs.
According to Durban Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, the suspect was found with 300 mandrax tablets with a street value of R30 000.
IOL