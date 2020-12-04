KZN pensioner nabbed with 5 kilograms of dagga

Durban - A 60-year-old man is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of dagga.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man was arrested following a police operation conducted by Madadeni police.

“While police officers were busy with their operation in the Madadeni policing precinct, they received information about the suspect who was selling dagga at a house at Section 2 in Madadeni.

“The team proceeded to the said place and upon searching the house, the police found 207 pokes of dagga, seven rolls of dagga in a clear plastic packet and a black plastic containing loose dagga hidden in the house.”

Mbele said the suspect was then placed under arrest for possession of dagga.