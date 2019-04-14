The notorious Glebelands Hostel. File photo: ANA

DURBAN - Another alleged Glebelands Hostel hitman has been arrested in a police intelligence-driven operation conducted on Saturday at the notorius Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi by the Durban flying squad and rapid rail police unit, KwaZulu-Natal police said. "The operation reaped fruitful results when a 25-year-old suspect was arrested for murder," Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Sunday.

He was found in possession of a magazine with two rounds of ammunition. The arrest was in connection with the murder of Simphiwe Ndebele, 26, who was shot dead while at the Glebelands Hostel.

The arrested suspect would join his co-accused Senzo Cele, 27, who was arrested last month for murder. He would also be profiled to check if he was linked to other murder cases committed at Glebelands Hostel and surrounding areas.

Cele was remanded in custody until April 24. The arrested suspect was expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Gwala said.

African News Agency (ANA)