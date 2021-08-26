KZN police hunt for killers after mom and daughter hacked to death

POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two counts of murder after a mother and daughter were hacked to death last week. It is alleged the woman and her 15-year-old daughter died at the scene while the woman’s 10-year-old daughter survived.

“It is alleged that on 18 August at 9pm, a 41-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were hacked to death by unknown suspects in their home in the Qoloqolo area. A 10-year-old girl who was in the house survived. The matter is still under investigation," said provincial SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala. On Thursday, MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the family of the deceased. "Our team of social workers have been on the ground to deal with the situation. Together with local leadership, we will provide other forms of assistance from government to help the family to cope during this difficult time," she said.

This attack comes just days after a woman’s dismembered body was found stuffed in a suitcase in East London. Twenty-three-year-old University of Fort Hare student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, was murdered, allegedly, by her boyfriend Alutha Pasile. The NPA said on 19 August police were alerted to the discovery of two bags containing body parts. The NPA said police swiftly started investigating.