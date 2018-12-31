File picture: Pexels

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal recovered 74 unlicensed firearms and arrested 32 suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition between 16 and 22 December, provincial police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Thulani Zwane said on Monday. The operations - which also yielded 818 rounds of ammunition - were held throughout the province, including the areas of Ulundi, Ezakheni, Bergville, Emanguzi, Mtubatuba, KwaKhutha, Nsuze and Port Edward.

"The police officers were following up information about illegal firearms across the province and they raided a few homesteads in various areas," said Zwane.



He said that 67 pistols, two shotguns, three rifles and two homemade firearms were recovered.

"All the recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province. Such operations will continue, aiming to get rid of illegal firearms and reduce faction fights, stock theft, taxi-related cases and other serious crimes," he said.

The suspects had already appeared in various courts.

Zwane appealed to community members to work with police to share information about illegal firearms in their areas. He also encouraged citizens to utilise the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011 to share information.

African News Agency (ANA)