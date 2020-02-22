Supplied

DURBAN - The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal has warned citizens to be vigilant when they see jobs advertised on social media. Those that are aware of employment scams or illegal employment activities should immediately report such to the police, Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement.

The warning followed after a 25-year-old woman responded to an advert on social media and ended up being kidnapped, Gwala said.

"She phoned the contact person who agreed to meet her at the Mariannridge Pool. On 15 February 2020, she was kidnapped by five unknown men when she arrived at the meeting point. She was allegedly held in the bushes at Mariannridge and a R20,000 ransom demand was made to her family."

The matter was reported to police and an investigation was initiated after a case was opened in at the Mariannhill Police Station. On Thursday, various SAPS units conducted an operation in the Mariannhill policing precinct.