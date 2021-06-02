KZN political killings: Cele to update on IMC task team investigations

DURBAN - POLICE minister General Bheki Cele is expected to give an update on investigations into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. As part of his update, Cele will provide information on work undertaken by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and their interventions thus far.

The IMC was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address political killings in the province.

In June last year, Cele expressed concerns over a resurgence of violence in the province. At the time, he said the team was looking into at least eight instances of politically-related deaths.

In June last year, uMlazi ward councillor Bhekithemba Phungula was gunned down outside his home. Cele slammed the attack.

“Being known for political killings was not something nice for KwaZulu-Natal. By looking at the figures starting in May and June, about eight people have been murdered in this province. These are suspected political killings," he said.

IOL