KZN political parties weigh in on how to resolve service delivery issues

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have shared their views on ongoing service delivery crisis in the province. Ongoing water shortages have plagued communities.

Speaking to these issues, Seelan Archary, from the AMC, said municipalities are in a sad state. “We need experts to run the different departments. Bring in the best person for the job.” Echoing his sentiments was independent candidate Sagren Moodley, spoke of the struggle faced by the Indian community with regard with job opportunities.

“My connections are waiting in Chatsworth, they are qualified but are not being considered. But we seriously just need to hire the right people.” Moodley said many infrastructure repairs in communities don’t last a week. “It’s like sellotape is being used to fix problems. We need accountability and affirmative action needs to be done away with.”

The AM4C’s Shaik Eman said cadre deployment needs to be done away. “No politician should have anything to do with hiring. The latest statistics show that the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape have high levels of corruption. “How much is left for actual service delivery.”