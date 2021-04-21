KZN Premier confirms government is in talks to repatriate Lindani Myeni’s remains to SA

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed that the government is working on a plan to repatriate the remains of former KZN rugby player Lindani Myeni.

Zikalala said plans to repatriate Myeni’s remains to South Africa were gaining momentum, following interactions between his office, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) and the Consul-General in the US.

The 29-year-old father of two was living in Hawaii with his wife, Lindsay, at the time of his death. Myeni was shot following an altercation with police in Honolulu last Wednesday. His death has sent shock-waves around the world, with many taking to social media to express their condolences to the Myeni family.

Earlier today, KZN Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize visited the Myeni homestead in Empangeni, north of Durban.

“We have directed Dr Mkhize to work with the family of Lindani Myeni to provide the necessary assistance and support to the Myeni family at this time. We will continue to work closely with the family to finalise arrangements for Lindani’s mortal remains to be brought back in safety and dignity to KZN,” Zikalala said.

“On behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu-Natal, we continue to express our sincere condolences to the Myeni family on Lindani’s death. We wish his family and friends both in Honolulu and in South Africa strength and fortitude as they go through this tragic loss,” he said.

He added that his office was in regular contact with Dirco and the Office of the Consul-General to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation of Myeni’s remains to South Africa.

“As the government of KwaZulu-Natal, we remain hopeful that justice will prevail and that the killers of Myeni will be brought to book soon and bring to justice all those linked to his untimely demise,” he said.