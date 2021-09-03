KZN Premier confirms high level investigation underway into cause of R612 horror crash

A GAUTENG-BASED crack team is expected to travel to Durban in the coming days to investigate the cause of a road accident that claimed the lives of 12 people in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Nine people died at the scene of the horror crash in Ixopo. Three more died a short while later in hospital.

The crash, which occurred on the R612 between Ixopo and High Flats in the Harry Gwala District, involved at least three trucks and a minibus taxi. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, accompanied by MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, District Mayor Zamo Gwala and Inkosi Chiliza, chairperson of the KZN House of Traditional Leaders, on Friday travelled to Ixopo where they visited with the families of the deceased.

The families of the deceased at a meeting with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane "A crack team from Gauteng is already on the ground. They are currently combing the scene and examining the infrastructure, the vehicles and the driver behaviour on the day. Having said this, our preliminary information is that this was due mainly to human error," he said. Zikalala said the majority of accidents on KZN roads are avoidable.

Premier Sihle Zikalala led a delegation to Ixopo where they visited with families who lost loved ones in Thursday’s horror crash on the R612 Picture: Gcina Ndwalane "In the majority of cases, it is human error and a failure to adhere to the rules of the road which is responsible for the high carnage on our roads," he said.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing the remaining injured a speeding recovery. Premier Sihle Zikalala led a delegation to Ixopo where they visited with families who lost loved ones in Thursday’s horror crash on the R612 Picture: Gcina Ndwalane

The majority of the victims are women, who were all travelling in the minibus. "Our policy dictates that where more than four people have died in an accident, government must assist with the burial and related costs. “We will also revive the Siyabakhumbula campaign and at the same time tighten our enforcement operations. We must return to the slogan "KwaZulu-Natal, Alufakwa lubuya nesaphulamthetho", which ensures zero tolerance on all our roads," the premier concluded.