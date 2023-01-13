KZN Premier describes Dr Frene Ginwala as someone who paved the way for women in politics

KwaZulu-Natal's first woman premier has paid honour to Dr Frene Ginwala, following news of her death. Ginwala passed two weeks after suffering a stroke, the news was confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We lower our hats to this doyen of our struggle for the emancipation of women and the liberation of all humanity for her indelible contribution to the betterment of humanity in Africa and the world,” said Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Noting Ginwala as a pioneer, Dube-Ncube said the 90-year-old held the position of the country’s first black Speaker of Parliament after SA's first democratic elections in 1994. “She was the first woman to hold this position. This opened the way for women to hold such senior positions in government and empowered us as women to take our places in society,” she said.

Dube-Ncube added that in this position which she held for 10 years from 1994 until 2004, Dr Ginwala was the voice of reason who used her position to guide the formulation of post-apartheid legislation. “She dedicated her entire life as an activist in the struggle for freedom, and when freedom came, led from the front in the process of transforming our country to a non-sexist, non-racial future,” the premier said.

Story continues below Advertisement

President @CyrilRamaphosa wishes to announce, with great sadness, that Dr. Frene Ginwala, founding Speaker of South Africa’s democratic Parliament and Esteemed Member of the Order of Luthuli, has passed away. https://t.co/E1dSzfbACU#RIPFreneGinwala pic.twitter.com/B6qAskfb0T — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 13, 2023 ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said Ginwala, was a member of the party since the 1950s, serving on its National Executive Committee, heading its Research department and later its Archives Committee. “Cde Frene served the people in many capacities, in the ANC underground in the 1950s, working with the Indian Congresses, and as a student arranging for the escape of cde President OR Tambo into exile. She followed into exile shortly thereafter, and served in many capacities. She will be remembered as a revolutionary activist, who throughout her life fought for freedom, justice and equality,” Mabe said.

Story continues below Advertisement

#RIPFreneGinwala a champion speaker who was South Africa’s first speaker of parliament in democratic South Africa has passed away at the age of 90 #ChampionSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1LJZE50SPS — ChampionSouthAfrica (@ChampionSAfrica) January 13, 2023 Details of an official memorial event will be announced in due course. The Presidency said it respected the family’s wishes for a private funeral.