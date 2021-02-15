KZN protesters burn tyres and block roads demanding proper housing

Durban - Protesters demanding formal housing burnt rubble in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal on Monday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the community of Emhlabeni informal settlement blockaded the Mangosuthu Highway with the rubble.

Protesters burnt tyres. Picture: Supplied

“They are demanding formal houses.”

According to Parbhoo Sewpersad, Metro police spokesperson, there was another protest on the M4 near Merebank.

“When police arrived, all the protesters had fled and a clean up operation ensued. Durban Fire Department was also on scene. The rubble and debris have been removed from the roadways which are now open to traffic.”