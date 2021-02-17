KZN ready to launch Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala and KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane are expected to launch the province's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan tomorrow at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi. Zikalala and Simelane will also preside over the province's first round of vaccinations, which will see several frontline workers being vaccinated. The principals will also provide an update on, among other issues, the number of vaccines received, and how they will be distributed for the benefit of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, starting with healthcare professionals. Cape Town nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first South African to receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the Khayelitsha Hospital on Wednesday. The consignment of 80 000 doses arrived from the US at the OR Tambo International Airport last night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also publicly took the jab.

Taking the vaccine was quick, easy and not so painful. I urge all our healthcare workers to register to receive their vaccinations as they are our first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic. #WeChooseVacciNation #VaccineforSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/11tyl1f9Xs — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2021

Commenting on the jab, Ramaphosa said: "It was just a prick, I dId not feel much pain. This is an important milestone because finally, the vaccines are here. Five people were vaccinated before me, it was a joy to see that nothing had happened to them, it was straight forward," he said.

Ramaphosa further thanked Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for his efforts thus far.

"I want to invite South Africans to take this up and thank Minister Zweli Mkhize for working so hard, he has had many sleepless nights," he said.

Ramaphosa also thanked health workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and said he hoped the mass vaccination programme that the country is about to undergo would be flawless.

