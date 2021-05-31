KZN records 433 new Covid infections over the weekend

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL has seen an increase of over 400 new Covid infections and three deaths in the last three days.

According to the latest statistics from the KZN Department of Health, the province has 3 220 active cases and a total of 10 509 deaths.

eThekwini remains the district with the highest number of confirmed cases (159 737), followed by uMgungundlovu (36 681) and King Cetshwayo (29 261).

Last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Cabinet's decision to move the country to an Adjusted Alert Level 2.

Ramaphosa said the provinces of the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng have reached the threshold of a third wave of infections.

"It may only be a matter of time before the country as a whole will have entered a third wave. According to our health experts, the recent surge in new infections is due to the increasing number of social gatherings where people are not observing essential health protocols," he said.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has called communities to adhere to the newly announced Covid-19 restrictions, and to follow the set guidelines in order to avoid the province entering the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we are not in the third wave as yet as a province, we have been seeing a steady rise in numbers in the past week. The numbers are fluctuating," he said.

Zikalala said the latest move was a critical balancing act by government which intends to save lives, while at the same time having to make the choice to protect the economy and livelihoods.

