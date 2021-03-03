KZN records marginal increment in water levels due to scattered rainfall

DURBAN - The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly status of reservoirs indicates that KwaZulu-Natal water storage capacity has moved up to 71.7% this week, a slight improvement compared to last week’s 71.1% and last year’s 60.5% respectively.

A total of four out of five dams that are part of Umgeni Water Supply System seem to have benefited from the scattered rainfall experienced in the last few days, this also influenced the outlook of the province as a whole.

Both Woodstock and Zaaihoek dams within the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) are unchanged with the first at 101.6% and the latter at 80.7%.

Umgeni Water Supply System slightly increased from 80.8% last week to 81.2% this week. Among the dams that have recorded an increase are; Midmar Dam increasing from 100.2% last week to 100.5% this week, Albert Falls moved up from last week’s 47.7% to 48.4% this week, Spring Grove improved from 80.0% to 81.3%, and Inanda, which is located on the mountainous area in the eThekwini Outer West Municipality, is steady at 101.5%. This dam’s primary purpose is to serve for domestic and industrial use.

Spioenkop which receives its water from Tugela River is above the 100% mark at 100.6% slightly down from last week’s 100.7%. Mearns has expanded from 100.0%, to 100.6%.