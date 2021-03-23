KZN records the most Covid-19 deaths in 1 day
OF the 85 people who died from Covid-19 in the country in the past day, 70 were from KwaZulu-Natal.
The four provinces which recorded zero deaths were Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape.
KZN also remains the province with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases with 6 217.
Of the 52 196 lives lost in the pandemic in SA, 10128 were from KZN.
On March 2, KZN also recorded zero deaths in the pandemic.
The Eastern Cape recorded the lowest with 191 active Covid-19 cases.
As the one year anniversary of South African lockdown looms, to date SA has recorded 1 538 451 cases with a recovery of 95%.
IOL