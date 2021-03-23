KZN records the most Covid-19 deaths in 1 day

OF the 85 people who died from Covid-19 in the country in the past day, 70 were from KwaZulu-Natal.

The four provinces which recorded zero deaths were Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape.

KZN also remains the province with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases with 6 217.

Of the 52 196 lives lost in the pandemic in SA, 10128 were from KZN.

On March 2, KZN also recorded zero deaths in the pandemic.