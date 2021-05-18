KZN records zero Covid-19 deaths, decline in active cases

Durban - KZN has recorded zero Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, says the National Department of Health.

A total of 50 people succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll in the country to 55 260.

KZN, once the province with the highest number of active cases for many weeks, has dropped to fifth spot.

It recorded 4 724 active Covid-19 cases.

Gauteng is leading with 7 679 cases, followed by the Northern Cape (6 159) and the Free State (5 811).

Both the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have recorded more than 300 active cases.

A total of 10 459 have died from Covid-19 in KZN.

The recovery rate has dropped to 94.5%, after being consistent at 95% for many weeks.

National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, together with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, launched Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The Department said stakeholders from various sectors, including organised labour, business, the clergy, traditional leadership and traditional health practitioners, were expected to attend.

