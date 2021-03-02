KZN records zero Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours

Durban - A week ago, 60 people in KwaZulu Natal succumbed to Covid-19 related illness in just one day, but in the past 24 hours, the province recorded zero deaths.

The daily Covid-19 statistics released by the national Department of Health also showed that in the past seven days, this is the first time the province had no deaths.

A total of 125 people died from Covid-19 related illness in the past seven days.

While numbers remained relatively low, on February 27, 46 people died in 24 hours in the province alone and was recorded as the highest number of deaths in the country.

The statistics also revealed KZN had the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, with 9628 cases recorded.