KZN records zero Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours
Durban - A week ago, 60 people in KwaZulu Natal succumbed to Covid-19 related illness in just one day, but in the past 24 hours, the province recorded zero deaths.
The daily Covid-19 statistics released by the national Department of Health also showed that in the past seven days, this is the first time the province had no deaths.
A total of 125 people died from Covid-19 related illness in the past seven days.
While numbers remained relatively low, on February 27, 46 people died in 24 hours in the province alone and was recorded as the highest number of deaths in the country.
The statistics also revealed KZN had the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, with 9628 cases recorded.
This is followed by Free State with 6520 and the Western Cape with 6143.
The province has recorded a total of 329 243 cases, with 310 005 people having recovered.
From the 50 007 deaths recorded in the country, 9610 were in KZN.
To date South Africa has recorded just over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases with 566 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
A total of 73 047 health care workers had been vaccinated by Monday evening, the health department confirmed.
