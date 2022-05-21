KZN residents urged to stay indoors as weather warning upgraded to level 10

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has upgraded the weather warning to a level 10 for areas on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Level 10 is the highest warning that Saws can issue.

Disruptive rain and severe weather is expected to persist throughout the weekend. According to Saws, widespread flooding of roads and settlements is possible. It listed these possible impacts: “Danger to life due to fast flowing streams. Widespread displacement of affected communities. Widespread mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion. Widespread damage to property, buildings and loss of livelihoods and livestock. Major roads and bridges damaged. Widespread, prolonged disruption to municipal services.”

Saws has urged residents to stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles. If you are trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. If you are in a building, move all valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Those in rural areas are advised to move livestock to higher grounds.

According to a Facebook post by leader of the DA in eThekwini, councillor Nicole Graham, the accumulative rain is expected to reach 100-250 mm over the next 24-36 hours. “The Saws has increased the weather warning to a level 10 which is the highest warning to be issued for the areas in the South Coast from Ilembe, EThekwini and Ugu. This will last for Saturday. The accumulative rain is expected to reach 100-250 mm over the 24-36 hrs,” said Graham’s post. “The rain will move northwards on Sunday and a level 10 will also be issued for King Cetshwayo to Umkhanyakude until Monday morning.” Graham said the eThekwini municipality has activated disaster management processes.

