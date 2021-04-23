KZN rocked by another farm attack: Karkloof farmer stabbed to death

DURBAN - THE KARKLOOF farming community in KwaZulu-Natal is reeling after a farmer was stabbed repeatedly during a robbery at his home.

Trevor Murphy sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the way to hospital. The robbery took place at Murphy's Wendover farm on Thursday.

According to reports, three men gained entry to the property and tied up a staff member.

The men then accosted Murphy and stabbed him a number of times before grabbing cellphones, laptops, a tablet, a flat-screen TV and other items and driving off in Murphy's vehicle, a white Ford Ranger.

On Friday morning, two farmers were robbed at gunpoint in their home near Mooi River. Their assailants managed to grab money and other valuables before speeding off.

DA Mooi-uMngeni constituency head, Chris Pappas, has extended his condolences to the Murphy family and the community.

"Mr Murphy was a well-known farmer in the Karkloof area of the KZN Midlands. The DA extends our sincere condolences to the Murphy family and the broader Karkloof, Howick community," he said.

He said this was the second incident in the area in the past few months.

"It’s clear that SAPS must look into this area as a potential hot spot for farm-related crimes and deploy the necessary resources to protect our farmers and farmworkers. To date, the provincial government has paid lip service to the safety of rural and farming communities. Little to nothing has been done to actively fight against crime in rural areas," Pappas said.

He added that they had reported the matter to the party's court watching briefs unit.

"We will follow the investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and that justice is served," Pappas said.