KZN runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon

Durban – The Hollywoodbets Athletics Club has confirmed the passing of one of its runners who collapsed while taking part in the Comrades Marathon. “It is with a heavy heart (that we) announce the passing of Hollywoodbets Athletics Club athlete Mzamo Mthembu, from the Toti branch, who was doing the Comrades Marathon yesterday. He had complications along the route and collapsed in Pinetown and was taken to Westville Hospital where he sadly passed away,” the club said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The club extended its condolences to Mthembu’s family and friends as well as the Hollywoodbets running fraternity. People have shared messages of condolence on the running club's social media pages. “Aw,aw, aw! What sad news. Condolences to family, friends and … runners. He is a warrior. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Iris Ndlovu.

“I am gutted. To my #TeamPurpleWhereStarsShine and the Mthembu family please accept my heartfelt condolences. May Mzamo's dearly departed soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory. You have run the race. To the Mthembu family, may Almighty’s presence surround you and wrap His comforting arms around you and grant you the strength to endure through this traumatic period,” said Lorraine Ogle.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My brother, my friend, my schoolmate is no more … why Lord? Why him? Rest in peace BMW (Bongimusa Mzameleni Wiseman Mthembu)”, added Lindani Mabhodla. Provincial Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube has extended her condolences at the news. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the race yesterday. May the souls of the departed rest in peace," she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We also wish athletes who are in hospital a speedy recovery. We acknowledge that training had not been easy due to the Covid-19 restrictions and we congratulate all those who entered the race in spite of all the obstacles," Dube-Ncube added. Meanwhile, a second runner is recovering in hospital. Netcare 911 said the Netcare 7, a specialised helicopter ambulance, was activated after a runner experienced serious health complications on the M13.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a family member, the runner is still in hospital and is expected to see specialists today.