KZN SAPS on high alert as plans get under way for gangsters’ funerals

DURBAN - EXTRA police personnel has been deployed to Pietermaritzburg following the shooting of seven suspected high-profile criminals earlier this week.

Several warnings of possible hijackings and other crimes have been circulated on social media following Tuesday's shooting.

Speaking from Scottsville on the day of the attack, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said seven people were killed in a shoot-out between police, private security officers and a group of people hiding in a home in Scottsville.

Among the dead was a prisoner who reportedly masterminded a prison escape in Pietermaritzburg last month.

Mbele said police were informed about a group of suspects living in a house in the area.

She said the men had been renting the house since the start of last month.

“When police approached the house, suspects began shooting. Police and guards retaliated and seven people were killed. Two women were also among those killed. Police recovered six firearms at the scene,” she said.

On Wednesday, SAPS Minister Bheki Cele warned that residents should expect some kind of reprisal incidents.

Police spokesperson in Pietermaritzburg, Sergeant Mthoko Ngobese, said visibility was being intensified.

In 2017, extra police officers were deployed to uMlazi just outside Durban, following the death of notorious criminal, Sandile “Chillies” Bhengu. Bhengu was killed during a shoot out with police in Chatsworth.

Several cars were stolen and later burnt in his honour.

IOL