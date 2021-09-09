KZN set to open its first mass drive-through vaccination site

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal is set to open its first mass drive-through vaccination site on Friday in an effort fight the Covid-19 pandemic and stave off a possible fourth wave. Premier Sihle Zikalala will launch a “pop-up” drive-through vaccination site will be at the UMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay in the hopes that many of the citizens of the province heed the call to get vaccinated and get the economy going again.

The premier’s office said that KZN’s tourism sector had taken a blow due to the effects of the pandemic that had been hit by national lockdowns, with travel restrictions imposed due to the global pandemic. KwaZulu-Natal has 449 482 positive cases since the pandemic started and currently has 66 268 active cases. So far, 13 870 people have succumbed to the virus in the province. The drive-through vaccination site in Richards Bay will minimise personal interaction and offers ease of access to the vaccine.