KZN shop owner who opened fire on protesters killing a teenager, in court

Durban - A KZN shop owner who allegedly opened fire on protesters fatally wounding a teenager has been charged for murder and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. According to police the 24 year old appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court this week. “It is alleged that on 22 November 2020 at 18:00, a group of residents from KwaMashu Hostel embarked on protest action. “The group of protestors proceeded to a shop in B Section where they instructed the owner to vacate. “The owner allegedly fired shots towards the crowd. A 17-year-old male was fatally shot and he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest,“ said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She added that Public Order Police and KwaMashu police were alerted and they responded rapidly.

“On arrival, they pursued the crowd that was looting the shop and chasing the shop owner.

“The owner was apprehended and police recovered a 9mm firearm with 21 rounds of ammunition in his possession. He was then placed under arrest and was taken to KwaMashu police station for detention.”

Gwala said in addition police officers were able to arrest and charged a total of five suspects for public violence who also appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

Police investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Greenwood Park policing area in October 2014 in a housebreaking incident.

IOL