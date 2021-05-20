KZN stay-at-home mom bags R56m Powerball with a R7.50 ticket

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal woman has bagged R56 million in Powerball after buying a R7.50 ticket.

National lottery operator Ithuba said the woman was one of two winners of the R112m from the May 4 draw.

The other winner was a Western Cape father of three, who planned to use a portion of his winnings to exhume the remains of his loved ones and give them a secure and peaceful resting place.

The winning ticket was bought at Meerensee Dried Fruits and Nuts, in Richards Bay, KwaZulu Natal.

The winner selected her winning number manually.

“I've been playing the same numbers ever since the PowerBall launched in South Africa.

“I was not aware that I had won until I came across an article in my local newspaper looking for one of the R56m PowerBall jackpot winners.

“I decided to check my ticket and, to my surprise, I was the lucky winner, which happened to be on the same day that my late husband passed away one year ago.”

The winner said she was “already blessed with everything that I need”.

“I will use the winnings to buy my son and his wife a brand-new house and car. I will also help by looking after my mother financially and assist my best friend who is going through financial difficulties at the moment, I will invest the rest of my winnings,” said the stay-at-home mother.

IOL