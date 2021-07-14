KZN taxi drivers join in community’s efforts to protect shopping centres
Share this article:
DURBAN - The South African National Taxi Council has confirmed that taxis are back on the roads.
Taking to Twitter, Santoco KZN condemned the looting and damage to infrastructure. Drivers have been urged to see how they can assist in protecting malls and shopping centres that have not been affected by the looting.
"As from today, the industry will ensure that places that have not been damaged are safe," it said.
The association said road safety ambassadors were assessing the ranks and assisting with clean-up operations in the CBD.
"Santaco-KZN takes a stand to prevent looting in malls and shopping centres that have not been affected by KZN protects," it said.
SANTACO KZN Chairman has directed that all taxi leaders in the province converge at their respective ranks for resumption of taxi operations. The industry will also help with cleaning efforts as part of bringing the province to normality— SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) July 14, 2021
The eThekwini Municipality said its bus service remained suspended.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has also suspended its services.
Earlier this week, Prasa said it had informed commuters and employees that no train services would operate in all corridors across KZN province from Monday.
IOL