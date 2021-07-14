NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Picture Lulama Zenzile
Picture Lulama Zenzile

KZN taxi drivers join in community’s efforts to protect shopping centres

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 18m ago

Share this article:

DURBAN - The South African National Taxi Council has confirmed that taxis are back on the roads.

Taking to Twitter, Santoco KZN condemned the looting and damage to infrastructure. Drivers have been urged to see how they can assist in protecting malls and shopping centres that have not been affected by the looting.

"As from today, the industry will ensure that places that have not been damaged are safe," it said.

The association said road safety ambassadors were assessing the ranks and assisting with clean-up operations in the CBD.

MORE ON THIS

"Santaco-KZN takes a stand to prevent looting in malls and shopping centres that have not been affected by KZN protects," it said.

The eThekwini Municipality said its bus service remained suspended.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has also suspended its services.

Earlier this week, Prasa said it had informed commuters and employees that no train services would operate in all corridors across KZN province from Monday.

IOL

LootingProtests

Share this article: