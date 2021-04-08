NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
An 18-year-old Durban teenager will begin a jail term for raping a boy, 12, in 2018.
KZN teenager jailed for raping 12-year-old boy

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj

Durban - A KZN teenager who raped a 12-year-old boy has been jailed for15 years.

Sifiso Nkatha, 18, was convicted and sentenced in the Durban Regional Court this week.

Police said the incident took place on June 19, 2018. The victim was playing with his friends when he was called by the accused, who was 15-years-old at the time, to accompany him.

“The accused took the young boy to Chesterville Park and raped him. The victim reported the ordeal to his mother and a case of rape was opened at Cato Manor police station,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala

The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the case.

“The accused, who was 15 years old during the time of the incident, was arrested and appeared in court. He was released into his parents custody until he was sentenced on March 30,” said Gwala.

