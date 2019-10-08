Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the life sentences handed to two men convicted of the murder of an elderly man in 2018.
Vusi Mdluli, 37, and Bheki Vincent Khanyile,26, were found guilty of the murder of Zephania Lahosha Ntombela, 64.
They each received life sentences for the murder in the Nkandla Regional Court on Tuesday.
According to KZN police the incident took place on 18 January last year at around 6pm.
"Ntombela was at Nyakaza Reserve in Nkandla when he was attacked by the two men. He was stabbed several times and died at the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.