KZN top cop applauds life sentences for pensioner killings









KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner, Lieutenant- General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the life sentences handed down to two men convicted of killing a pensioner. Picture: SE-ANNE RALL Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the life sentences handed to two men convicted of the murder of an elderly man in 2018. Vusi Mdluli, 37, and Bheki Vincent Khanyile,26, were found guilty of the murder of Zephania Lahosha Ntombela, 64. They each received life sentences for the murder in the Nkandla Regional Court on Tuesday. According to KZN police the incident took place on 18 January last year at around 6pm. "Ntombela was at Nyakaza Reserve in Nkandla when he was attacked by the two men. He was stabbed several times and died at the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said a case of murder was opened at Nkandla police station.

Detectives at Nkandla SAPS were assigned to investigate the case.

"A swift response by detectives saw both men being traced and arrested at Nkandla on the following day. Both accused were charged and taken to court where they made several court appearances until they were sentenced," said Naicker.

Jula said the sentence handed down by the court in this case was a positive indication of how serious these matters are viewed by the courts.

"Detectives investigating this case are commended for the swift arrest and for ensuring that they present a well prepared investigation to the court,” he said.