KZN traffic officer jailed for taking a R800 bribe from woman whose ‘car lights were too close to tyres’

. Durban – A KZN traffic officer who solicited a R800 bribe has been found guilty of corruption and will serve jail time.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sandile Lloyd Nene, 43, was sentenced to three years behind bars in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court this week. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident took place in August 2019, while Nene was employed as a traffic official for KwaDukuza Municipality. Provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara, said Nene committed the offence when he spoke to the complainant on the matter.

“He told her that her car lights were too close to the tyres and that she could be liable for a fine of R800. “He then removed her car licence disc and withheld her driver’s licence as well. Nene told her that if she paid him the R800 directly, he would not issue a fine and, return her licence disc and driver’s licence.” Kara said the complainant said she only had R200 on her and Nene agreed to wait for the rest of the money.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A trap was then set up and Nene was arrested after taking the remaining money.” The NPA welcomes the sentence and conviction. “We hope this sentence demonstrates that no person is above the law.”

Story continues below Advertisement