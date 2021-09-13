KZN Transport MEC gears up for intensive road safety campaign after 9 killed, 14 injured in weekend crashes

DURBAN: As plans get under way to commemorate Transport Month next month, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni has urged motorists to obey the rules of the road. Commenting after nine people were killed and more than 12 injured in crashes in the province at the weekend, Nkonyeni expressed concern at the number of crashes that continue to claim innocent lives. Just a week ago, 13 people were killed in a horror crash on the R612 between Highflats and Ixopo.

"It is a sad reality that, in less than a week, the province has lost more than 20 people. We cannot over emphasise the importance of obeying the rules of the road and being 100% compliant. Such gruesome accident can be avoided. “We cannot afford to lose lives due to recklessness and that simply means our law enforcement will be beefed up to hit hard on those who are law breakers," she said. A team of forensic experts will be deployed to investigate the accident.

The MEC expressed her condolences to the families of those who died in the crash. On Sunday, nine people were killed in a crash on the N2 just passed the Nseleni off-ramp. Kwazulu Private Ambulance spokesperson, Craig Botha, said a taxi and an SUV collided.

"Sadly, eight patients sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived," he said. Another person died in hospital, while eight more are recovering. In a second collision, in Yellowwood Park, Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said an elderly man and a woman sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision on Codemore Road. Both were stabilised at the scene before they were taken to hospital for further care.

Durban paramedics responded to a scene of a head-on crash on Codemore Road in Yellowwood Park, south of Durban. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics. Two people were injured after a car overturned on the R61 at Shelly Beach.

Two people were injured after a car overturned on the R61 at Shelly Beach. Picture: KZPA On Friday, one person was injured when two cars collided on the R620 at Oslo Beach.