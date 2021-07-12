KZN unrest: Durban clinics and vaccine sites closed, no burials or cremations allowed

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Municipality has confirmed that clinics and vaccination sites have been closed today in light of the ongoing riots across the city. Books for funerals and cremations have also been closed.

“The ongoing civil unrest has also affected community vaccination sites which have been unable to operate today,” the City said in a statement. The municipality will reassess the situation during the day and advise the public accordingly. Residents who qualify for phase 2 of the vaccination roll-out, which includes those aged 50 and above, are urged to continue to register to receive the vaccine.

They can dial *134*832*ID number# or send the word REGISTER to 0600123456 on WhatsApp or alternatively enter their details at vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za For health emergencies, the public can contact the ambulance service on 10177 or visit hospitals in or near their area. Owing to the unrest that is currently under way and to ensure the safety of the public and employees, cremations and burial bookings offices are closed until further notice.