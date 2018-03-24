A 41-year-old woman has been admitted to hospital in Pietermaritzburg after apparently accidentally shooting herself in the stomach, said paramedics. File picture: Netcare 911

Pietermaritzburg - A 41-year-old woman has been admitted to hospital in Pietermaritzburg after apparently accidentally shooting herself in the stomach on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 6:30pm to reports of a shooting at a residence in Chasedene road, Chase Valley, Pietermaritzburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Although reports from the scene are speculative, it is alleged that the 41-year-old female was shot in the abdomen while apparently cleaning a handgun in preparation for a shooting competition."

The woman was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic and transported to a local hospital for further assessment and care. Police were on the scene and would investigate, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA