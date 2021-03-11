KZN’s active Covid-19 cases decrease by another 600 cases

Durban - In the past 24 hours KZN has seen a decline of 620 active Covid-19 cases, but the province still remains in the number one spot in the country with the highest number of active infections, the Department of Health has revealed.

In the past two days the number of cases dropped by 1471.

KZN active cases now sit at 7710.

Eastern Cape has the least number of cases, recording 261 active cases in the past 24 hours.

Another 17 people, out of the 109 national count, died in KZN.