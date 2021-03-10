KZN’s active Covid-19 cases drops below the 9K mark
Durban - The number of active Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu Natal dropped by 851in the past 24 hours, says the Department of Health.
KZN has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.
However, daily statistics released by the Department of Health showed that KZN recorded 8 330 active cases, compared to the previous day’s 9 181 cases.
A month ago KZN had 20 712 active cases and also recorded the highest number of cases, double those of the Western Cape, which recorded 9 659 cases.
KZN has 3 000 more active cases than the Western Cape, which in second place recorded 5 341 active cases in the past 24 hours.
The recovery rate showed a slight increase, sitting at 94.8% nationally.
Of the 103 deaths in the country from Covid-19 in the past day, seven came from KZN.
The country is edging towards a 51 000 death toll with 50 906 deaths recorded in the country from Covid-19 thus far.
A total of 11 193 frontline workers received their vaccinations on Wednesday, bringing the total to 118 247.
IOL