KZN’s active Covid-19 cases drops below the 9K mark

Durban - The number of active Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu Natal dropped by 851in the past 24 hours, says the Department of Health.

KZN has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, daily statistics released by the Department of Health showed that KZN recorded 8 330 active cases, compared to the previous day’s 9 181 cases.

A month ago KZN had 20 712 active cases and also recorded the highest number of cases, double those of the Western Cape, which recorded 9 659 cases.

KZN has 3 000 more active cases than the Western Cape, which in second place recorded 5 341 active cases in the past 24 hours.