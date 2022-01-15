KZN's bloody Friday: 15 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings

Durban - Fifteen people were killed while two more were wounded in three separate shootings in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Police said eight people were killed at a homestead in Esigcakini in Richmond on Friday night.

SAPS said information gathered thus far, revealed that the home was being used as a drug den. "According to neighbours, they heard gunshots emanating from the homestead and proceeded to investigate. That is when they discovered that eight people were killed and two were injured in the attack on the homestead. The deceased are aged between 15 to 41-years-old and one of the deceased is a 17-year-old female," said KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker. He said Richmond police are investigating eight counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

"According to information gathered from the community, it appears that the homestead was being used as a drug den and it is suspected that the attack might be drug related," Naicker said. In Inanda, six people were shot dead at a local tuck shop. Naicker said a vehicle with three occupants arrived at a tuck shop and opened fire at a group of men who were seated behind the tuckshop. Six men aged between 17 and 26-years-old were killed in the attack.

"Police at Inanda are investigating six counts of a murder. At this stage information gathered from the scene indicates that the deceased were seated behind the tuck shop, consuming drugs and that the attack might be drug-related. In a third shooting, man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said they arrived to find the man lying on the road bleeding excessively from his injuries.

"On examination, he was found to be shot at least eight times in the body and head. He succumb to his injuries on scene. “According to a witnesses, four occupants of a silver Toyota Corolla opened fire on the pedestrian before they sped off. Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered. The motive for the shooting has not been established," Balram said. Meanwhile, raging gun battles continue unabated in Wentworth. For at least three days this week, residents had to duck for cover as rival gangs shot at each other in broad daylight. So far, at least three people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Major Calvert.