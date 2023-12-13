KZN’s M4 Tongaat bridge reopens after flood damages

The M4 Tongaat bridge, which connects KwaDukuza and the eThekwini Municipality, will officially be reopened this week after it sustained major damages during the floods in 2022. Since its destruction last year, residents of Zimbali, Ballito, Salt Rock, Shaka’s Head, and other locations within KwaDukuza Local Municipality have had to endure severe traffic delays.

The M4 Tongaat bridge provided an alternate route to get north and south, other than the N2 national highway. KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, will officially reopen the bridge on Thursday. The department did, however, mention that it was a “partial reopening” as there are some parts in Westbrook that are still under repair.

“The partial re-opening of this bridge is essential as it provides an alternative link to the N2 and the King Shaka International airport. “With more than a year of closure, local residents, businesses, and tourists were forced to use the N2 toll road. “Government had to intervene and put a waiver for a year on the Tongaat toll gate. The re-opening of this road will ensure that all aspects of life return to normalcy,” the department said.

The M4 Tongaat bridge, like many others in KwaZulu-Natal, sustained major damage as heavy rainfall caused flooding across most parts of the province. In the KZN coastal zone, including Durban and the South Coast, more than 300 mm of rain fell in 24 hours, according to Wits University research. Around 450 people died during the floods, which caused around R18 billion in damages.