A Durbanite’s retirement has gotten sweeter after he bagged over R26million the Lotto jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said the person won R26,888,426.60 from the April 13 draw.

In a statement Ithuba said the winner purchased his winning ticket via the FNB banking platform. He spent R100 on a quick pick. He recalled his disbelief upon receiving the news of his big win:

“I received an SMS notification that I had won some money and that I needed to contact Ithuba to claim it. It was only when the bank called that I realised I had won over R26million. “Lady luck has finally smiled upon me! I was so surprised, I almost chocked on my coffee,” the winner said. When asked about his plans for his newfound wealth, he said: “I do not intend on making drastic life-changes. My primary focus is to invest majority of this money so that my retirement is comfortable.

“My wife and I will renovate our house, and to spoil ourselves, we will follow the sun to a few tropical islands. Most importantly, we will invest into our grandchildren’s education. “We believe in education and hard work, so even with this windfall, we still want our grandchildren to go to school and put in the work towards a brighter future.” In line with its commitment to the welfare of its winners, Ithuba said it provides all winners of R50,000 and above with trauma counselling and financial advice.