Ladysmith floods: None of the 12 missing victims have been found

Emergency services are still searching for the 12 people reported missing following the flash floods in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve. Six people lost their lives.

On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, was expected to visit the area to oversee the disaster relief efforts. Sithole-Moloi was also expected to visit their grieving families. In a statement COGTA said the heavy rains resulted in the Bellspuit river, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, bursting its banks.

This caused water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots, in Ladysmith Town. “This resulted in severe damage to infrastructure, and several vehicles were swept away. “Additionally, one household located near a Caravan Park was completely destroyed, sadly, three family members were swept away,” said COGTA spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

“During the search and rescue operation, one family member was found deceased, while the other two are still missing.” Emergency workers are hard at work looking for the 12 people reported missing. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue. According to the IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, Search and Rescue teams continued efforts from first light this morning. “Unfortunately none of the currently missing people have been found.

“IPSS Search and Rescue alongside Ladysmith K9 Search and Rescue have been searching tirelessly throughout the day in order to try bring closure to the families of the flood victims that are still missing. “Many kilometers of ground and river have been searched.” Meyrick said the community at large has also been assisting with search efforts despite already having experienced vast amounts of trauma and loss.

“IPSS Search and Rescue sincerely thank them for their assistance. “Al Imdaad has been a major supporter to teams on the ground providing them with food and other forms of aid as well as assisting the community.” She said SAPS were also on scene.