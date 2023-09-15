Independent Online
Let there be light? Minister hints at lessened stages of load shedding in the not too distant future

Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena has slammed media reports indicating that the power utility will implement Stages 7 and 8 load shedding. Picture: Couleur/Pixabay

Published 2h ago

Share

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says the current implementation of increased stages of load shedding is a short-term phase as Eskom prepares for more sustained and lessened stages of load shedding in the not-so-distant future.

She was speaking to the media following a Cabinet meeting this week.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet has been updated on Eskom’s current planned maintenance plan which has resulted in higher stages of load shedding.

Ntshaveheni explained that the increased maintenance is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of Eskom’s plants.

“The concerted implementation of the planned fleet maintenance programme has resulted in increased stages of load shedding in recent days,” Ntshavheni said.

“The implementation of Stage 6 load shedding in the last week was a regress from the trends that prevailed in the previous weeks of lower stages of load shedding.”

Meanwhile, Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding due to a slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand.

Eskom said Stage 4 will be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

This comes just hours after the ailing utility slammed media houses for reporting on the implementation of a higher stage of load shedding.

"It is very concerning and disappointing that some media houses are publishing incorrect information to the public. Eskom has never said nor warned the public about implementing Stage 7 or 8," Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said.

