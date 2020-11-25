Life in the slammer for murderer who shot and killed 8-year-old Tongaat boy during home invasion

Durban - A KZN armed robber and murderer, who shot dead an 8-year-old boy during a home invasion has been jailed for life. Fika Ndlovu, 29, was convicted of murder and armed robbery in the Verulam Regional Court this week. He received life imprisonment. Police said on January 19, 2018, just after 9pm, four men entered a house at Magwaveni in oThongathi (Tongaat) and held up a family at gunpoint, demanding cash. Captain Nqobile Gwala said they were given R400 that the family had in the house, but demanded more money.

“They then ransacked the house and fled with two cellphones.

“While fleeing, one of the men fired three shots which struck an 8-year-old boy.”

Captain Gwala said a case of murder and robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation.

“Police began their investigation and in December 2018, Ndlovu was arrested. He was positively identified through an identification parade.”

Ndlovu remained in prison as an awaiting-trial prisoner.

He received an additional 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

IOL