Life sentence for man who raped stepdaughter and then instructed her to shower

Durban - A KZN stepfather who raped his teenage stepdaughter in September 2019 was sentenced to life imprisonment this week in the Greytown Regional Court.

The 35-year-old who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim was convicted for rape and assault.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, on September 3, 2019, the victim, 18, was at home in Ndukende area in Kranskop when her stepfather came into her room.

“He overpowered and assaulted her before she was raped. He instructed her to take a shower and threatened to harm her if she tells her mother who was at work when the whole ordeal took place.

“After he exited the room, the victim managed to escape through the window and called for help,” said Gwala.

She said the matter was reported to the Kranskop police station and accused was arrested on the same day.

“The docket was transferred to the Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit for further investigation. The stepfather made his first appearance at the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court and the matter was moved to Greytown Regional Court where he was found guilty.”

Gwala said in addition to a life sentence, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

