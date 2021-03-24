Limpopo dad wins R43m Powerball jackpot with R22 ticket

Durban: A Limpopo father of three, who won the R43 million Powerball from a R22 quick pick, plans to give his children the best education and create job in his community. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winner has claimed his winnings from the March 5 draw. The winning lottery ticket was purchased on the Nedbank banking app with a ticket wager of R22.50 and the winner used a quick-pick selection method. “I want to enjoy my winnings with my family,” the winner told Ithuba. “My father and I have our own family business and some of the money will go towards expanding and growing the company. This will also allow me to create jobs within my community.” He said the magnitude of his winnings were beyond what he had dreamt.

“This is honestly something I never expected,.

He said that, as a father of three young children, giving his children the best education was very important to him.

“I will save a portion of my winnings to be able to give them the opportunity to go to university one day and make their dreams become a reality.”

Group chief executive of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza said the company’s partnerships with banks were yielding positive results.

“We are happy to announce another banking app jackpot winner. Since 2015, over R1.3 billion in winnings has been paid to banking channel winners.

“The partnership with banks provides our players with the convenience of playing Lottery games from anywhere, any time on trusted platforms of their choice”, said Mabuza.

Ithuba said this winner became the second big jackpot winner from Limpopo within the first three months of the year.

On March 2, a 30-year-old Limpopo man who won the R51 million PowerBall jackpot will pursue his dream of becoming a social worker.

