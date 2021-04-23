Lindani Myeni’s family intends to sue over 'wrongful death'

DURBAN - THE family of Lindani Myeni have confirmed that they are preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the police in Hawaii following his fateful shooting over a week ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Myeni was shot after a scuffle with police officers who were responding to a report of a house robbery. Myeni, a former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot four times and died shortly after. He lived with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children in Hawaii.

Despite police releasing body cam footage from the shooting, the family is not convinced that Myeni's death was warranted.

In an interview with eNCA, Lindsay said police had not released all the footage.

She added that there were a lot of other cameras and footage that they (police) have chosen not to show.

She said her number one goal is to continue pressing for police to release all the footage.

The Hawaiian Police Department has insisted that Myeni's shooting was not racially motivated despite insinuations.

On Wednesday, a delegation from the KZN Premier's office visited Myeni's family homestead in Empangeni. Following the visit, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala's said government was in talks with the US embassy and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to have Myeni's remains returned to SA for burial.

“We have directed Dr Mkhize to work with the family of Lindani Myeni to provide the necessary assistance and support to the Myeni family at this time. We will continue to work closely with the family to finalise arrangements for Lindani’s mortal remains to be brought back in safety and dignity to KZN,” Zikalala said.

However, Lindsay said this was not the case.

She said she had not received any help from the US or SA government.

